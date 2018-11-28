Sean Hayes and Scott Icenogle surprise serenade and exclusive interview!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sean Hayes and Scott Icenogle joined us in the studio to discuss their new children's book, "Plum" and get a surprise serenade from the Chicago Gay Men's Chorus!

Plum will not stay glum. For as long as she can remember, Plum has lived at the Mary Fitzgerald Orphanage, wishing and hoping for a family. When a sudden snowfall threatens a delivery of presents on Christmas Eve, Plum is determined to save Christmas—even for the kids who laugh at her.

Plum’s pure heart grants her an unexpected reward. When she eats a cake left behind by a mysterious magician, she is transported into the Land of Sweets. But Christmas here is threatened, too—by a sourness that is spreading from the center of the land. Plum’s determined to help, and in doing so, she might just find the family she’s always dreamed of, thanks to a good heart—and Christmas magic!

And a big thank you to the Chicago Gay Men's Chorus for the surprise show!

