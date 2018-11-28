Rolling Stones add second Soldier Field show

CHICAGO — The Rolling Stones have added a second Chicago date to their upcoming summer tour.

In addition to playing Soldier Field on June 21, 2019, the band announced Wednesday they will play June 25 as well.

Due to demand 2 new shows have been added to the 2019 US Tour!

The Stones will be playing these second and final additional shows:

June

17 – MetLife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

25 – Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL

Pre-sale for these new dates starts tomorrow (Thurs 29) 10AM local time pic.twitter.com/n1aV8Dz7dd — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) November 28, 2018

The band also added a second date in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The dates are part of the “No Filter” tour and the June 25th show in Chicago is scheduled to be the last date of the tour in the U.S.

For more information on the tour and a complete list of U.S. cities, visit rollingstones.com/tickets.