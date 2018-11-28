Over 8,000 remain without power in Chicago area as crews work to restore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PLAINES, Ill. -- It's the fourth day without power for some people after Sunday's winter storm.

ComEd has restored electricity to about 315,000 customers, but 8,400 are still without power.

The hardest hit areas are in the northern suburbs, all the way to the Wisconsin border.

It's dangerously cold outside, and that means homes without power are flirting with temperatures that could lead to frozen pipes.

The electrical company brought in additional utility crews from the East Coast to help out.

A total of 1200 employees and contractors are working to fix the outages.

At the peak of the storm, 350,000 were without power.