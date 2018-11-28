Morgxn performs their hit song “Home”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morgxn performed at Lollapalooza this year and opened for Carly Rae Jepsen at the Lollapalooza official afterparty. He also released his debut album vital this year featuring the song "home" which has been used on HBO, Showtime, ABC, CBS, CW and more. He performed at Firefly and recently released another version of "home" featuring Walk The Moon which is currently climbing the alternative radio charts.

Concord Music Hall

2047 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL, 60647, US

For more on Morgxn:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/morgxnofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/morgxn

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/morgxnofficial