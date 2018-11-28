× Mitchell Trubisky take part in limited practice, but the Bears are still ‘Day-to-Day’ with QB

LAKE FOREST – Indeed the “Mitch Watch” will continue for a second week for the Bears. Unfortunately, there still is no clarity for the quarterbacks’ status for Sunday.

“It’s going to continue to be one of those day-to-day things with him,” said Bears’ head coach Matt Nagy of Mitchell Trubisky’s shoulder injury that caused him to miss a start for the first time in his career.

That means another week of Chase Daniel likely taking practice snaps with the first team as Trubisky continues to recover before the game against the Giants at Met Life Stadium. The starter was limited in practice on Wednesday to start the week of workouts, which will continue Thursday and Friday.

While Nagy admitted that the quarterback was feeling better after the Bears’ long weekend following the Thanksgiving day game, he continues to keep some philosophy that he has since the injury flared up last week.

“I think the time was good for him. I don’t know his exact pain tolerance level right now. But I definitely think his arrow is up right now and we’ll just have to keep communicating with him on a day-to-day basis as to where he’s at, how he feels, and then the same thing with the trainers.”

That means Daniel will have to be ready to start again after a solid performance against the Lions in his first start since the end of the 2014 season. With a pass-heavy game plan, the quarterback completed 27-of-37 throws for 230 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover in a victory over the Lions at Ford Field.