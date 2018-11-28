× Lunchbreak: Squash Ravioli with Brown Butter & Sage Sauce

Executive Chef Will Serafini

Eataly Chicago

43 East Ohio St

Chicago, IL 60611

https://www.eataly.com/us_en/stores/chicago/

Event:

December 2nd is Eataly Chicago’s 5year anniversary! From 12-5 p.m., they will be offering complimentary tastings, music by DJ Matt Roan, giveaways, $5 glasses of wine, $5 market and restaurant offers, and more to celebrate our fifth birthday. Plus, at 5 p.m., we’ll toast to 5 years (with free wine and cake!) with a special surprise for all who are there! Here’s the link for more info: https://www.eataly.com/us_en/stores/chicago/eataly-chicago-turns-five/

Recipe:

Ravioli di Zucca con Burro & Salvia

PREPARATION TIME1 hour 20 minutes

Butternut squash is a cornerstone cold-weather ingredient that makes us forget all about summer. This recipe wraps the sweet, nutty squash in fresh pasta, douses it in a savory brown-butter-sage sauce, and makes your kitchen smell amazing. In other words: meet your new favorite comfort dish of the season.

Ravioli di Zucca con Burro & Salvia (Squash Ravioli with Brown Butter & Sage Sauce)

Recipe courtesy of Eataly

Yield: 4 servings

For the Ravioli*:

1 recipe Basic Egg Pasta Dough ( click here for the recipe )

1¼ pounds butternut squash (or pumpkin, if desired)

4 ounces amaretti cookies, crumbled

1¼ cups Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

1 tablespoon lemon zest, grated

Salt, to taste

For the Sauce:

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

8 sage leaves

1 cup Grana Padano, grated

Salt, to taste

To prepare the ravioli:

Preheat an oven to 400˚F. Cut the squash into large slices, remove the seeds and pulp and bake until it is soft, about 30 minutes. Remove the squash from the oven and let it cool. Once it is cool, scrape the flesh of the squash off the rind and wrap it in a kitchen towel, place it in a colander and let it drain for 10 minutes.

Combine the amaretti cookies, Parmigiano Reggiano, and lemon zest. Add the drained squash and a pinch of salt and stir until the filling is smooth and fully combined.

Roll out the egg pasta dough to form a thin sheet. On this, arrange small amounts of the filling, about the size of an egg yolk, then fold the sheet over and cut rectangles out of it around the mounds of filling. Be certain to seal the edges of the pasta.

Cook the ravioli in about 6 quarts of well-salted boiling water (think: as salty as the sea) for 2-4 minutes, or until the pasta is al dente.

To make the sauce:

Heat the butter in a medium-sized sauce pan, lay the sage leaves in the pan, and heat until the butter is sizzling gently. Toast the leaves for about a minute.

Add 1 cup of boiling water to the butter and sage. Stirring, allow it to simmer for about 2 minutes, reducing the liquid by half. Keep the sauce hot over very low heat and return it to a simmer.

Remove the ravioli from the water and place them directly into the pan with the melted butter and sage. Adding hot water to loosen the sauce if necessary, toss until a homogeneous sauce is formed. Cook the pasta for a minute until it is thoroughly coated with sauce, remove the sage leaves, add the grated cheese and serve in warmed bowls.

Buon appetito!

Making fresh pasta may seem daunting, but it is a simple luxury that you can enjoy every day. Follow our five-step guide, and learn how to transform basic ingredients into fresh pasta with only your hands and a rolling pin – just like nonna!

Our recipe is for a basic egg pasta, the most common form of fresh pasta in Italy. After perfecting this dough, experiment with different shapes and variations.*

HOW TO MAKE FRESH EGG PASTA DOUGH

This recipe yields six servings of pasta; consider one egg and 3/4 cup flour per portion.

4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

6 large eggs

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

Form a ball. On a marble or wooden work surface, pile the flour into a mound. Make a well in the center of the mound. In a small bowl, beat the eggs, salt, and olive oil together with a fork until blended, and then pour them in the well. Continue beating the egg mixture with the fork, gradually drawing in flour from the sides of the well until the egg has been absorbed by the flour. If needed, drizzle a small amount of warm water, and continue mixing. Once the dough has formed, clean your hands and the work surface. Knead and knead (and knead). Flour the work surface again. Knead the dough: press the heel of one hand deep into the ball, keeping your fingers high, then press down on the dough while pushing it firmly away from you. The dough will stretch and roll under your hand like a large shell. Turn the dough over, then press into the dough, first the knuckles of one hand, than with the other; do this about ten times with the knuckles of each hand. Then repeat the stretching and knuckling process, using more flour if needed to prevent sticking, until the dough is smooth and silky, for about 10 to 20 minutes. Roll the dough into a smooth ball. Rest. Place the dough in a small bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let the dough rest for at least 1 hour at room temperature or up to 1 day in the refrigerator, before rolling and shaping the pasta. If the dough has been refrigerated, let it stand at room temperature for at least 1 hour before rolling and shaping. Roll. Shape the dough into a rough circle. Lightly flour the clean work surface. With a rolling pin, begin rolling the dough as you would a pastry crust, starting in the center and rolling away from you to the outer edge. Turn the dough a quarter-turn, and repeat, working your way around, until the sheet of dough is 1/8 inch thin or less. Scatter a small amount of flour on the dough whenever it starts to stick to the surface or the rolling pin. Italian tradition dictates that the sheet of dough be transparent enough to read text beneath. Shape. From orecchiette to lumache, there are hundreds of shapes of fresh pasta. For a simple hand-cut tagliatelle, gently roll the sheet of dough around the rolling pin, and slip it off onto a clean, lightly-floured work surface. Cut the roll of dough into strips the desired width, then gently lift them in the air and drop on a dishtowel, separated. Repeat with the remaining sheets of dough. Cook. Fresh egg pasta cooks in a flash (think: 10 to 15 seconds). As soon as it rises to the surface of the heavily-salted cooking water, it is likely ready. A taste test will show if it is al dente enough. Serve.Every pasta variety and shape pairs uniquely with various sauces. Tagliatelle’s ribbons are delicious with a heavier sauce featuring meat or seasonal vegetables.

HOW TO MIX UP YOUR DOUGH

There are so many ways to get creative with fresh pasta! Below are just a couple examples, but you can make it your own.

Green Spinach Pasta: Use about ¼ pound of fresh spinach per egg/portion. Cook the spinach in boiling water until it is wilted (only a minute or two). Squeeze the spinach dry, then chop as finely as possible. Add it to the flour well with the eggs in step 1, and proceed. Serve with meat sauces.

Black Squid Ink Pasta: Use about 1 tablespoon of squid ink per egg/portion. Add the squid ink to the flour well with the eggs in step 1, and proceed. Serve with seafood sauces.