Lawsuit filed over hazing at suburban high school that led to criminal charges

The lawsuit contends hazing has been “part of the culture of the Reed-Custer football Team for years.” It adds coaches have either sanctioned or “turned a blind eye toward them.”

Will County state’s attorney’s office spokesman Charles Pelkie says three teens were charged as juveniles with aggravated battery. Their trial is set for Jan. 4.

District 255 Superintendent Mark Mitchell told the Chicago Tribune he hasn’t seen a copy of the lawsuit. However, he says the district handled the situation appropriately.