Judge to CPD: Return gun back to Robert Rialmo

CHICAGO — The gun that was used in a controversial deadly police shooting will be returned to the Chicago police officer who fired it.

The Chicago Police Department was ordered to return the gun to Officer Robert Rialmo in a court filing earlier this week.

Rialmo was never charged criminally in the shootings of 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and 55-year-old Bettie Jones in December 2015.

Rialmo fatally shot LeGrier after the teenager raised a baseball bat over his head. Jones was struck and killed by one of the stray bullets.

A jury awarded more than $1 million to LeGrier’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit, but a judge reversed it, noting jurors also found Rialmo feared for his life. The City Council also agreed to pay the Jones family $16 million.

Civilian investigators recommended that Rialmo be fired, but the police board has yet to make a final decision. He remains on desk duty.