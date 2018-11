ROSELLE, Ill. — There are big delays Wednesday morning for Metra’s Milwaukee District West riders due to a stalled train with mechanical problems near Roselle.

Train #2214 scheduled to arrive Chicago Union Station at 7:57 AM, will accommodate the passengers on train #2210

Passengers on train #2210 had to get off and will get on #2214 to get inbound. NCS #104 will make additional stops River Grove – Grand/Cicero to hep accommodate people waiting for MDW trains.