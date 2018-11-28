× Day 2 in trial of 3 Chicago cops accused in Van Dyke cover-up

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer is expected to take the stand Wednesday in the trial of three other officers charged with covering up the deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald.

Former Officer Joseph Walsh, former Detective David March, and Officer Thomas Gaffney are accused of giving false accounts of Officer Jason Van Dyke’s shooting of McDonald.

On Wednesday, Officer Dora Fontaine is expected to testify she did not make statements attributed to her in March’s police reports.

An investigator with the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office testified Tuesday that March told him McDonald lunged at Van Dyke before the officer shot him 16 times.

Police video shows McDonald was walking away from officers when he was killed.