Cloudiest November in 26 years here—a windy, wet Fri. night/Sat. storm looms; 0.6” to 1.5” rains & melting snow threaten flooding; 30-40 mph gusts to churn Lake Michigan as weekend opens: 6-8 ft. waves expected; cold air tightens its grip next week

Posted 11:16 PM, November 28, 2018, by