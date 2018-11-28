Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday @ Milwaukee
- Milwaukee won the first meeting between these teams this season, 123-104. In that game, both teams led by as many as 22 points. Last season, they split the season series 2-2, with the road team winning each of the four games.
- Milwaukee is coming off a 110-107 loss to Charlotte. That was just their third game scoring under 110 points this season, the fewest of any team in the NBA. The Bulls have 16 such games, two more than any other team.
- The Bulls were outscored in the paint 56-32 last time out in a loss to the Spurs, their second consecutive game being outscored by at least 20 in the paint. They average 44.8 points in the paint, 24th in the NBA. The Bucks are tied for second in the NBA with 56.3 points in the paint per game.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo was an assist shy of a triple-double in his last game, but his 20 points were his second-lowest total in a game this season. He turned the ball over a season-low one time in that game, but is averaging over 4.0 turnovers this season.
- Ryan Arcidiacono scored a career-high 22 points in his last game and the Bulls still lost. Until that game, the Bulls had gone 3-0 this season when Arcidiacono made at least five shots – they are 2-14 when he makes fewer than five shots.
- Zach LaVine is scoring 23.6 percent of his team’s points this season, trailing only Joel Embiid (24.6) and Kemba Walker (24.2) in the East. Blake Griffin ranks fourth (22.4), and LaVine’s opponent tonight, Giannis Antetokounmpo ranks fifth (21.1).