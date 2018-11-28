Archdiocese of Chicago to announce church closings Wednesday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An announcement is expected to be made Wednesday evening about the fate of nine Catholic churches in the city.

Cardinal Blase Cupich is set to announce more parish and school closings Wednesday at 7 p.m. at St. Barbara, as the Archdiocese of Chicago plans further consolidation to address aging infrastructure and priest shortages.

The consolidation will in some way include nine Catholic churches and schools in the Chinatown, Bridgeport and Canaryville neighborhoods.

Possible closures on the list include:

All-Saints St. Anthony

St. Barbara

St. Gabriel

St. Jerome Croatia

Santa Lucia-Santa Maria Incoronata

St. Mary of Perpetual Help

Nativity of our Lord

St. Therese Chinese Catholic

Bridgeport Catholic Academy

St. Barbara, St. Gabriel, St. Jerome, Santa Lucia-Santa Maria and St. Therese all have elementary schools.

In a letter home to parishioners in advance of Wednesday's announcement, the principal and pastor of St. Barbara are asking for patience and understanding.

"Let us meet together, open our hearts and remember we are a diverse parish. We have to work together to make this transition smooth," they wrote.

Whitehouse understands the dwindling enrollment and overall shifting neighborhood demographics, but said she also can’t help but wonder how much of the financial strain in Archdiocese as a whole can be attributed over the years to payouts in the clergy sex abuse scandals.

One scenario has St. Therese merging with All Saints and St. Barbara, which could close. Another potential merger involves St. Gabriel and Nativity of our Lord. Nativity of Our Lord is the longtime church home of the Daley family that has birthed two mayors, with a second brother now seeking the office.

The restructuring is a concerted effort by the Archdiocese to not only save money, but also revitalize the church. With changes slated to begin with the next academic year, Cardinal Blaise Cupich told an audience at the City Club of Chicago earlier Sunday that closings are inevitable.

"It’s also the case with the public schools. We suffer from demographic changes. Populations erode in neighborhoods that we once there where the school was vibrant before and so we have to make some hard choices," Cupich said. "We have to be real about it."