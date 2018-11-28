"Will and Grace" star and the pride of Glen Ellyn, actor Sean Hayes and his husband, composer Scott Icenogle, get a fun surprise from Chicago's Gay Men's Chorus before their interview on WGN Morning News.
Actor Sean Hayes, husband composer Scott Icenogle get surprise serenade by Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus
