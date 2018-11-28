× 6, including 4 children, killed in Indiana house fire

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Six people, including four children, were killed in a two-story house fire in Logansport, Indiana.

According to WXIN, the fire started just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Pottawatomie Road.

Firefighters arrived to the scene and were able to rescue two adults from the burning home. Crews attempted to rescue six others, but were not able to reach them due to the massive flames of the fire. Video from Mitchell Kirk with the Pharos-Tribune shows the flames.

Multiple fire departments reported to the scene.

There are no fire hydrants near the residence, so fire crews has to truck in water to battle the flames.

The sheriff’s department said they did not hear any smoke detectors when they arrived at the scene.

The fire is being investigated.

Logansport is about 60 miles north of Indianapolis.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.