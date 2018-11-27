× Woman, 60, found dead with ‘extensive trauma’ to face in Far South Side home

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead with “extensive trauma” to her face inside a home on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

Family members found the woman’s body around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West 115th Street in the Roseland neighborhood.

She has been identified as 66-year-old Doris Moore.

No one is in custody.

Area South detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.