Video shows gender reveal that started Arizona wildfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUCSON, Ariz. — A newly released video shows a gender reveal party that sparked a wildfire last year in Arizona.

An-off duty border patrol agent, 37-year-old Dennis Dickey, pleaded guilty to starting the "Sawmill Fire" last spring.

He fired a rifle at a target that was supposed to reveal the gender of his unborn baby. It instead caused an explosion that started the fire.

He reported it immediately. He's now been sentenced to 5 years probation. He also has to pay more than $8 million in restitution.

The Sawmill Fire burned nearly 47,000 acres owned by the state of Arizona and various federal agencies, and caused more than $8 million in damage.