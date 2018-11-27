× Suburban officer charged with recording third woman

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — There are new charges against a south suburban police chief accused of recording himself having sex with two different women and then sharing those images without their permission.

WGN Investigates has learned Cook County prosecutors have now charged Christian Daigre with recording a third woman and distributing the images without her consent

Earlier this month, WGN Investigates was the first to report the accusations and charges against Daigree. He ran the little-known Chicago Heights Park Distirct police department.

One woman told WGN she dated Daigre but had no idea their sexual encounters were recorded, let alone distributed.

Daigre has also been charged with threatening a woman to keep her quiet.

Through an attorney, Daigre denied any wrongdoing.