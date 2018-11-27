Search on for missing Madden Mental Health Center patient

MAYWOOD, Ill. — The Cook County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a patient who ran away from the Madden Mental Health Center Tuesday morning.

Christian Olson, 49, was last seen running from the hospital, located at 1200 S. 1st Avenue, at approximately 12:24 a.m.

Authorities say Olson is approximately 6’3” tall and 260 pounds with blue eyes and graying hair. He has scars and bruises on his right hand and left wrist. He also has scars on his chest and knees.

Anyone who encounters Olson should call 911. Police say not to approach him.

Anyone with information about Olson may also call Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896 or at 847-635-1188.