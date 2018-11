× Puddles Pity Party Performs “Chasing Rainbows”

The ‘Sad Clown with the Golden Voice’ is here with his heartfelt anthems and a suitcase full of Kleenex! This Pity Party is not all sadness and longing. The show is peppered with a brilliant sense of the absurd, mixing lots of humor with the awkward, tender moments.

Puddles Pity Party:

November 30th, 2018

Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake

http://www.rauecenter.org

http://www.puddlespityparty.com