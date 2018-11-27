Pregnant woman seriously injured after Bronzeville shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A pregnant woman is in serious condition after she was shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood just blocks away from police headquarters.

Police said around 11:22 a.m. on Tuesday, two people approached a couple who was sitting in their car and brandished a weapon. The driver of the car sped away, but the offenders fired into the car striking the woman on the side of her abdomen.

The woman, whose age is unknown, was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. It is unclear how far along she was into her pregnancy.

No one was taken into custody. Police said they are searching for two suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was provided.