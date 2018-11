× Midday Fix: Christmas In The Wards

LaToyia Huggins, Executive Director

There will be three toy giveaways that occur in December and January on the West, South and North sides of Chicago for over 1000 families on 12/15, 12/22 and 1/6.

For more information on how to get involved:

www.christmasinthewards.com

www.ilgive.com (search for Christmas in the Wards)