Lunchbreak: S’Mores French Toast

Teddy Bear Tea

Create new and warm winter memories with high tea for you, your little one and their best stuffed friend with Teddy Bear Tea at Hotel Zachary. On select Saturdays and Sundays in November and December, the Alma Room will be decked out in a Toyland theme, complete with nostalgic toys, teddy bears and childhood wonder, for adults and little ones to enjoy during this festive tea service. Children can indulge in a pot of hot chocolate or specialty tea, finger sandwiches, cookies and scones with clotted cream and jam before a special guest storyteller arrives. For adults looking to enjoy a little bubbly with their high tea, a special tea menu is also available featuring champagne-inspired tea creations to go alongside their own tea service with sandwiches and canapes, pastries and scones.

WHEN: December 8 through December 16, and Saturday, December 22 through Sunday, December 30 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

PRICING: Adult tea service is available for $40 per person and $55 for bubble tea. Tea service for children aged two to 12 is $20 while children under two are free.

RESERVATIONS: Reservations are required in advance and will be available beginning November 1 at www.hotelzachary.com.

Breakfast with Santa

This year, guests can start a new holiday tradition at Breakfast with Santa at Hotel Zachary. On select weekends in December, families are invited to enjoy a prix fixe holiday-inspired breakfast menu featuring S’mores French Toast, Reindeer Pancakes, and more, while Jolly Old Saint Nick himself will be relaxing near the fireplace, waiting to visit with good boys and girls, and listen to their holiday wishes. Children may also visit an interactive cookie decorating station, but only if they finish their breakfast first!

WHEN: December 8, 9, 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

PRICING: The holiday menu is available for $20 for adults and includes juice, coffee and an á la carte breakfast item while children aged two to 12 are $12, with access to a special beverage buffet with hot chocolate and juice. Kids under two are free. Specialty breakfast cocktails are also available for purchase.

RESERVATIONS: Reservations are required in advance and will be available beginning November 1 at www.hotelzachary.com.

Recipe:

S’MORES FRENCH TOAST

Ingredients:

1 loaf of bread

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup milk

1/3 cups sugar

1/2 cups milk chocolate chips

1/2 cups semi sweet dark chocolate chips

3 eggs

2 egg yolks

1 vanilla bean

1 tsp salt

Marshmallows, for garnish

Graham cracker crumbs, for garnish

Instructions: