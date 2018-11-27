Lunchbreak: S’Mores French Toast
Radames Lugo, Executive Chef at Hotel Zachary
The Bar at Hotel Zachary & Alma Room
Hotel Zachary
3630 N Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Events:
Teddy Bear Tea
Create new and warm winter memories with high tea for you, your little one and their best stuffed friend with Teddy Bear Tea at Hotel Zachary. On select Saturdays and Sundays in November and December, the Alma Room will be decked out in a Toyland theme, complete with nostalgic toys, teddy bears and childhood wonder, for adults and little ones to enjoy during this festive tea service. Children can indulge in a pot of hot chocolate or specialty tea, finger sandwiches, cookies and scones with clotted cream and jam before a special guest storyteller arrives. For adults looking to enjoy a little bubbly with their high tea, a special tea menu is also available featuring champagne-inspired tea creations to go alongside their own tea service with sandwiches and canapes, pastries and scones.
WHEN: December 8 through December 16, and Saturday, December 22 through Sunday, December 30 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
PRICING: Adult tea service is available for $40 per person and $55 for bubble tea. Tea service for children aged two to 12 is $20 while children under two are free.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations are required in advance and will be available beginning November 1 at www.hotelzachary.com.
Breakfast with Santa
This year, guests can start a new holiday tradition at Breakfast with Santa at Hotel Zachary. On select weekends in December, families are invited to enjoy a prix fixe holiday-inspired breakfast menu featuring S’mores French Toast, Reindeer Pancakes, and more, while Jolly Old Saint Nick himself will be relaxing near the fireplace, waiting to visit with good boys and girls, and listen to their holiday wishes. Children may also visit an interactive cookie decorating station, but only if they finish their breakfast first!
WHEN: December 8, 9, 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
PRICING: The holiday menu is available for $20 for adults and includes juice, coffee and an á la carte breakfast item while children aged two to 12 are $12, with access to a special beverage buffet with hot chocolate and juice. Kids under two are free. Specialty breakfast cocktails are also available for purchase.
RESERVATIONS: Reservations are required in advance and will be available beginning November 1 at www.hotelzachary.com.
Recipe:
S’MORES FRENCH TOAST
Ingredients:
1 loaf of bread
2 cups heavy cream
1 cup milk
1/3 cups sugar
1/2 cups milk chocolate chips
1/2 cups semi sweet dark chocolate chips
3 eggs
2 egg yolks
1 vanilla bean
1 tsp salt
Marshmallows, for garnish
Graham cracker crumbs, for garnish
Instructions:
- Cut bread into squares and set aside
- Slice vanilla bean to open and scrape out beans
- Combine sugar, vanilla beans, milk and chocolate into a sauce pot, heat until the chocolate is well incorporated but not too hot.
- Mix the eggs separately and then combine and add milk. Pour over bread and let sit overnight.
- Add chocolate mixture to soaked bread in a bread mold or square baking dish.
- Set oven at 200 degrees and cook for approximately 45 minutes, or until it reaches an internal temp of 185 degrees. Garnish with graham cracker crumbs and marshmallows and serve hot.