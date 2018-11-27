Live stream of trial for 3 Chicago cops accused in Laquan McDonald shooting cover-up

The content in this trial may not be suitable for all viewers. Discretion is advised.

A bench trial is begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, for three Chicago police officers accused of filing false police reports about the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald.

David March, Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney are charged with felony conspiracy, misconduct and obstruction of justice after they allegedly falsified their reports to protect Officer Jason Van Dyke. The officer shot the teen 16 times in 2014, and was found guilty last month of second degree murder and aggravated battery in McDonald’s death.

Cameras will be rolling in the courtroom and the entire trial will be show on CLTV and WGNtv.com.

There may also be times during the trial when the judge does not allow video and/or audio to be show of a specific witness — the stream will be black or in color bars during that time.

Here are the key people involved in this trial:

Who’s on trial:

Chicago Police Officer Thomas Gaffney

Former Detective David March

Ex-Chicago Police Officer Joseph Walsh

Judge:

Associate Judge Domenica Stephenson – Cook County

Defense Attorneys:

Will Fahy – Gaffney’s Attorney

James McDay – March’s Attorney

Thomas Breen – Walsh’s Attorney

Prosecutors:

Patricia Brown Holmes – Special Prosecutor

Ronald Safer – Prosecutor

Key Witnesses:

Chicago Police Officer Dora Fontaine

Chicago Police Officer Joseph McElligott