× Like with Khalil Mack, communication is key for the Bears with Mitchell Trubisky’s injury

LAKE FOREST – Very early in his Bears’ tenure, Matt Nagy has faced two major injury situations with arguably his two most important players.

Lucikly for the coach, neither issue was season-threatening. But both have been cases of players who’ve rarely been injured, having to balance the benefits of playing through pain and resting for future games for the first time.

The first was Khalil Mack – a player who appeared in 70-consecutive games to start his outstanding NFL career in both Oakland and Chicago – whose ankle injury against Miami forced the Bears to sit him for two games. Having not been through this before as a player, and Nagy only working with the linebacker for a few months, communication was critical for each side to make the right decision.

Now after Mack has returned to the lineup, Nagy faces the same situation with his franchise quarterback.

A shoulder injury suffered against the Vikings kept Mitchell Trubisky out of the lineup on the quick turnaround against the Lions last Thursday. It’s the first time the quarterback missed a start in his still young Bears’ career, snapping his streak of 22-consecutive starts.

The question of whether he will play or not remains in doubt as the Bears get back to Halas Hall after a long weekend following the win over the win over the Lions. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported there is a chance that Trubisky could miss Sunday’s game against the Giants, with the full intention to return for the Sunday night game against the Rams on December 9th.

Yet the playbook on dealing with this injury will be the same as it was for Mack in late October and early November.

“Again, just the day-to-day thing. The communication, knowing ‘Hey, how do you feel?'” said Nagy of Mack. “Sometimes protecting the player from the player is really what you run into.”

Hence Nagy is taking the same strategy as he did with his linebacker with his quarterback. Yet like Mack, that’s something new for the coach to discuss with the player, making it important that he stays open with Trubisky to make sure they’re getting the right information on the ailment.

“It’s not hard because we’re honest,” said Nagy of talking with quarterback about his shoulder injury. “He has to be honest. I have to be honest with him. We work together with (head athletic trainer) Andre (Tucker) and our doctors to find out what exactly they think, where is he at, and we play all different situations.

“So day-to-day, ‘OK, Where you at? Give a number, one out of ten, where are you at – and does it change from day-today? Then you communicate it.”

Expect them to do so a lot over the next few days.