Fast start helps the Golden Knights leave the Blackhawks behind at the United Center

CHICAGO – Would the spark come tonight from two new players in the lineup and a return home after a week away from the United Center?

Not so much. In fact, the Blackhawks were digging themselves out of a rough night right from the start.

Two days after the team acquired Brendan Perlini and Dylan Strome from the Coyotes for Nick Schmaltz, in another move that surprised many, the Blackhawks started slow and the defending Western Conference champions didn’t let them up.

The Golden Knights got three unanswered goals to start the game and kept the offensive barrage going the next two periods, scoring an 8-3 victory over the hosts at the United Center Tuesday.

Back under .500 go the Blackhawks who had a bit of momentum after a thrilling overtime win over Florida on Saturday. But the dud at home Tuesday leaves Jeremy Colliton’s team at 9-11-5 on the season. Strome did provide the one highlight, netting a goal and assists in a +3 performance in his Blackhawks’ debut, but that’s about it for positives on a rough return to Chicago.