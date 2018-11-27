INTERACTIVE RADAR: Light snow moving across Chicago area

Dr. Streicher discusses top medical stories on WGN Morning News

Posted 8:37 AM, November 27, 2018, by

Gynecologist Dr. Lauren Streicher stopped by the WGN studios to discuss salmonella outbreaks, new activity guidelines, and HPV vaccines. Dr. Streicher currently practices with Northwestern Medicine and serves as an associate clinical professor at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine.

