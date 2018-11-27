Cheryl Raye Stout talks Bears and Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's the end of November, and all the talk is on the Bears' season right now.

In years past, the discussion was all about where the team would finish, and if it would help them in the draft. In 2017, it was all about when, not if, John Fox would be fired.

But for the first time since the 2013 season, the Bears enter December with a legitimate chance to make the playoffs, which has eluded them since the 2010 season.

