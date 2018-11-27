Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Las Vegas
- Vegas has won three straight, including back-to-back shutouts against Calgary (2-0) and San Jose (6-0). It is the first time in the franchise’s short history where the Knights have recorded a shutout in back-to-back games, and they are the first team this season to do such.
- The Blackhawks beat the Panthers in overtime on Saturday thanks to a game-tying goal with two seconds remaining in the third period. The last time the Hawks tied a game with two seconds or fewer remaining in the third and eventually won was on October 13, 2007 (2-1 win over Dallas).
- The Knights swept the season series against the Blackhawks last season, outscoring them 14-8. Seven of those goals came in the third period – the Blackhawks had only two third-period goals.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has recorded back-to-back shutouts for the third time in his career and first since February 2015. He has five shutouts this season, most in the NHL and most by any goalie through 25 team games since he did so in 2014-15 (five). He had five shutouts combined in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
- Patrick Kane recorded a goal and an assist in the win over Florida, pushing his point total to 27 this season. Since 2000-01, Kane is the only Blackhawk’s skater to record more than 25 points in the first 24 games of the season, something that he has done four times (2008-09, 2012-13, 2015-16, 2018-19).
- Max Pacioretty is riding a five-game point streak, having six goals and an assist in that span. Those six goals are his most in a five-game span since December 2016 (seven). He had four points (2g, 2a) in his first 16 games of the season.