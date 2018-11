Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Cardinal Blase Cupich is set to announce more parish and school closings on Wednesday.

The Archdiocese of Chicago is consolidating again to cut costs for aging buildings and address priest shortages.

Families in eight parishes in Bridgeport, Canaryville and Chinatown will learn their fates.

After months of meetings with the South Side parishes, home to six elementary schools, advisers to the Cardinal met Monday to decide on their recommendation.