82-year-old woman restrained, robbed during Evanston home invasion

EVANSTON — Police said an 82-year-old woman was restrained and robbed after one of four suspects posed as a type of repairman.

Evanston police said they responded to a call around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Burnham Place for a “ruse burglary” that had just occurred. Police said the woman was victim to a home invasion.

Police said the incident started when someone knocked on the woman’s door. When she answered, a man said there were some issues in the neighborhood and that he needed to check inside her home. When she said she did not have a problem, he pushed his way inside and three men followed behind him. After asking for money, she was restrained as two of the men went upstairs and ransacked the rooms.

The woman said a pair of gold earrings and a bracelet were missing. She sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

She told police the four men were in their 20s and were speaking a “foreign language” and had dark complexions. She said they were possibly Hispanic. Police said the suspects entered a white SUV and left the scene.

Evanston police are urging residents to be aware of this type of scam. They said residents should only speak to strangers through locked doors.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call police at 847-866-5070 or use Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (274637) and entering EPDTIP in the message line, followed by the tip information.

No one has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.