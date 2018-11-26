× Winter Storm Warning/Winter Weather Advisories and Lakeshore Flood Warning end later this Monday morning

As the center of low pressure moves out of Indiana into northwest Ohio this Monday morning, snow will gradually end here from the west and north. A Winter Storm Warning for accumulating snow and existing snow and ice-covered conditions in DuPage, Cook, Grundy and Will Counties (pink-shaded areas on the headlined map) will end at 9AM CST this Monday morning as will the Winter Weather Advisory for Kankakee and Livingston Counties (purple-shaded area on the headlined map). Additional snowfall of 2 to 3-inches could occur in these counties.

With Lake-effect as well as low pressure system-snow expected to accumulate another 2 to 4-inches before ending from the west later this morning, the Winter Weather Advisory will not end in Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana until midday. The Lakeshore Flood Warning will also remain in effect for Cook County Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana until noon. While still remaining strong early this forenoon, the northerly 40 to 50 mile-per-hour winds that have driven 12 to 18-foot waves and subsequent flooding along the immediate Lake Michigan shoreline will weaken somewhat and shift a little more northwest as the day goes on.

If travelling this morning, many roads are ice/snow-covered with occasional downed trees/power lines and dangerous – assume travel will be slow and slick and at times treacherous and prepare for a longer commute.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…