Suburban teen’s food drive lights up the holidays for those in need

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — A teen is brightening up his neighborhood twofold this holiday season — with a holiday light show and a food drive!

Dylan Gluszek, a sophomore at Bremen High School, is collecting food donations for the local St. Christopher Parish food pantry when visitors stop by his festively and florescent yard.

The pantry gave out 200 Thanksgiving baskets this year and at least as many Christmas gifts, but it relies heavily on donations, according to the Daily Southtown.

Gluszek set out a plastic “Food Donations” bin among his holiday lights display last year as a gesture during the season of giving and he collected more than 1,000 pounds of food.

This year, he plans on collecting at least 1,500 pounds or even doubling the donations with his lawn lighting, which he debuted Friday.

The light show is located at 3939 W. 147th Place, Midlothian, Ill., and will be accepting donations until the lights are taken down on Dec. 31.