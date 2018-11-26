× Snow to continue to accumulate – record 11.7-inch snowfall at Rockford

At 12:30PM CST the center of low pressure was moving east-northeast positioned about midway between Gary and Indianapolis, Indiana. A heavy wet snow was continuing over much of northern Illinois with Rockford recording a daily record 11.7-inch snowfall and 11-inches on the ground at midnight. Chicago’s official observing site on O’Hare International Airport had 3-inches on the ground at the midnight observation, while there was an inch on the ground at Midway Airport and the National Weather Service Office in Romeoville. Strong northeast winds were gusting at times over 45 miles per hour area-wide, causing blowing snow as well as building 12 to 18-foot waves and some flooding along the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shore line.

At 11PM it was still raining in Lansing and Kankakee as well as Gary, IN, but temperatures at these locations were falling into the 30s and will continue to drop with rain changing over to wet snow in the next few hours.

The Chicago-area Blizzard Warning as well as the Winter Weather Advisories and Lakeshore Flood Warnings will be ending this Monday morning as the center of low pressure pulls off to the east, however remnant accumulating snow and strong northerly winds will prevail during the morning commute slowing traffic considerably.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…