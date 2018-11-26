Shoveling heavy snow could cause heart attack, experts say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Doctors say every year they give the same advice, and with the first snowfall, they realize every year people need reminding: Be careful in the snow.

In the aftermath of a blizzard, a flurry of patients shows up in the ER. Falls on icy roads and sidewalks can cause orthopedic injuries— broken wrists, ankles and banged up knees. Dr. Tarlan Hedayati said getting a heart attack is another risk when it comes to digging out from a heavy, wet bed of snow.

“Listen to your body. If you are getting fatigued, if you are getting tired, if you start to develop chest pain, shortness of breath, you need to take a break. Pause, go inside, warm up and see how you feel after you have rested. If you are still feeling poorly, call your physician or come into emergency dept,” she said.

There are also other signs of heart trouble. If you feel nauseated, dizzy or light-headed, stop immediately and seek medical attention. And don’t forget to dress for the weather— cover up your ears and nose and wear gloves and a hat to avoid frostbite. Experts also want people to stay hydrated.