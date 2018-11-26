× More than 1,300 flights canceled at Chicago airports

CHICAGO — More than 1,300 flights were canceled at Chicago airports Monday following an overnight snowstorm.

As of 3:31 p.m., there were 1,240 canceled flights at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and 71 canceled flights at Chicago Midway International Airport.

The average delay in arrivals at O’Hare was 94 minutes, with a departure delay of 47 minutes, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

At Midway, both arrival and departure delays were under or about 15 minutes.