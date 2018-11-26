Mike Ditka released from hospital: report

CHICAGO — Legendary Chicago Bears football coach Mike Ditka has been released from a Florida hospital and is “doing really well,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The coach was hospitalized in a Naples, Fla., after having a heart attack last week.

Ditka, who turned 79 in October, has had heart trouble in the past. He famously returned to work 11 days after suffering a heart attack while coaching in 1988.

Sources told WGN he was playing golf last Wednesday before he was hospitalized.

The Sun-Times said a source, who is a close friend of the Ditka family, said it was a “great outcome considering he had a heart attack which required a pacemaker.”