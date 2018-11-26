Judge to hear arguments on plea change by Chicago terror suspect

CHICAGO— A suburban Chicago man who pleaded not guilty to charges he tried to detonate what he believed was a bomb in Chicago is hoping to change his plea, despite opposition from the prosecution.

A Chicago federal judge hears arguments Monday on a defense motion to let 25-year-old Adel Daoud enter an Alford plea, in which he doesn’t admit guilt but concedes evidence will lead to his conviction.

If the judge grants the defense request, there would be no trial.

Defense lawyers have said they intend to put “the FBI on trial” for entrapping Daoud. Prosecutors argue that accepting the plea lets those claims stand.

Prosecutors also oppose Daoud’s request to enter Alford pleas in separate indictments alleging he solicited an agent’s murder and attacked an inmate who drew the Prophet Muhammad.