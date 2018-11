CHICAGO — Former 2nd Ward Ald. Bob Fioretti has officially announced he’s entering the Chicago mayoral race.

Fioretti says he’ll be filing nominating petitions containing nearly 40,000 signatures Monday.

He’s joins a crowded field of candidates in the February election.

Fioretti served eight years in the City Council.

He unsuccessfully challenged Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2015, and lost a bid to unseat Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle earlier this year.