Expert tips on hot toys this holiday season and how to get them

CHICAGO — Holiday shopping will be full throttle in a matter of days. Toy sales are already up by 7 percent this year, and that’s before the holiday shopping season has even begun.

With the dominance of online retailing and the closure of Toys R Us, which used to handle 20 percent of toy business in America, there are new questions about what the best ways are to check off items on the holiday shopping list. Here's some expert advice on which toys are the hottest (and likely hardest to get) this holiday season, as well as some tips on making sure you don't end up empty-handed.

According to toy expert Tom Dant of thetoyinsider.com, collectible Fortnite figures will be available Dec. 1 and will likely "fly off the shelves."

Dant said this year's highest demand will also be for interactive gadgets, toys that hide a surprise, new ways for kids to get around, and even classics that are celebrating major anniversaries with special offerings:

Here are some expert tips on how to get these and other toys, courtesy of Laurie Schacht, the "Cheap Toy Officer"