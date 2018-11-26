Chicago mentoring program helps young men find greatness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Different generations with parallel stories.

Vondale Singleton started the C.H.A.M.P.S. Male Mentoring Program at Chicago’s Gary Comer College Prep in 2013 to help black and Latino boys excel in the classroom. He knew firsthand that mentoring matters because it changed his life.

"My heart's desire for when a young man comes through the C.H.A.M.P.S. program is for them to understand one thing: They have a moral responsibility to do what I did for them, for somebody else," Singleton said. "It's the same adage that my mentor showed me."

WGN's Gaynor Hall has more in Monday's cover story. Watch her full report in the above video player.

For more information on the program, visit champsmentoring.com.