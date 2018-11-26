Bulls Game Notes For Monday vs. San Antonio
- The Spurs have gone 5-3 (.625) against the Bulls since 2014-15, but have lost three of the last four in Chicago in this span. The lone win came last season despite the Spurs shooting 1-of-12 from three. Prior to that game, the last instance of a Spurs win coming in a game with one or fewer made threes (min. 10 attempts) was on November 30, 2004, against the Mavericks.
- San Antonio has gone 3-8 (.273) in its last 11 games. Remarkably, the Spurs have only had an 11-game span with a 3-8 or worse record in two seasons under Gregg Popovich – last season there was a single 2-9 span, and there were multiple 3-8 or worse spans in Popovich’s first season in 1996-97.
- Chicago has lost six of its last seven games, scoring 96.7 points per game in that span while its opponents have averaged 112.7. The Bulls have gone 64-of-202 (28.9 percent) from three in these seven games, shooting over 35.0 percent in only two of those contests.
- DeMar DeRozan went 1-of-2 from three against Milwaukee in his most recent game, making a triple for the first time since November 7. After attempting a career-high 3.6 threes per game last season, DeRozan is hoisting 1.6 this season, the seventh-largest decrease in the NBA (min. 70% team games).
- Zach LaVine has accounted for 113 combined points, assists and rebounds in his last three games. It is his fifth independent span with at least 110 PAR this season after having one such span prior to this season.
- DeMar DeRozan is attempting 17.3 two-point field goals per game this month, behind only Anthony Davis (17.8). LaMarcus Aldridge ranks fourth at 15.7 per, while Zach LaVine ranks fifth averaging 15.5 two-point field-goal attempts in November.