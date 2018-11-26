A foot of heavy wet snow fell in a band northwest of Chicago

Occurring in two surges, about a foot of snow fell northwest of Chicago and just south of the Illinois-Wisconsin state line Sunday. Six to 7-inches of snow fell from Lee and Ogle Counties across the southern half of Winnebago, Boone into McHenry Counties for a couple hours mid-afternoon and then a more extended snow laid down another 6-inches over that area Sunday evening.

In McHenry County, Bull Valley reported 13-inches of snow on the ground this morning and Wonder Lake measured 12-inches. To the west Ashton in Lee County observed 12-inches, while nearly a foot was reported in northwest Ogle County at Oregon, Forreston and Mount Morris. The cutoff to the north was quite sharp with Freeport noting only 2-inches and South Beloit 5-inches on the ground this morning. Amounts tapered off more gradually to the south with 8 to 10-inches across northern DeKalb and Kane Counties into northern Cook.

Snowfall tapered off rapidly in Chicago/Cook County from 9-inches in Arlington Heights, 7-inches at O’Hare to 4-inches at Midway and just an inch or two along the lakefront.

Following are some snow-depth reports across the Chicago area this Monday morning…

Locations/snow depth (Inches)

Bull Valley…13.0

Mount Morris…12.5

Wonder Lake…12.0

Ashton…12.0

Rockford…11.0

Oregon…11.0

Sterling…11.0

Woodstock…10.5

Lake Villa…10.0

Forreston…10.0DeKalb…10.0

Schaumburg…9.5

Arlington Heights…9.0

Mundelein…9.0

Capron…8.5

St. Charles…8.0

Long Lake…8.0

McHenry…8.0

Elk Grove Village…8.0

Elgin…8.0

Gurnee…8.0

Hoffman Estates…8.0

Buffalo Grove…8.0

North Aurora…7.5

Batavia…7.5

Riverwoods…7.5

Lake Villa…7.5

Algonquin…7.5

Harwood Heights…7.0

Roscoe…7.0

O’Hare Airport…7.0

Lincolnshire…6.5

Park Ridge…6.5

Downers Grove…6.0

Palatine…6.0

Huntley…6.0

LaSalle…6.0

Sugar Grove…5.0

Geneva…5.0

South Beloit…5.0

Cary…5.0

Burr Ridge…4.5

Naperville…4.5

Streator…4.5

Midway Airport…4.0

Lombard…4.0

Elmhurst…4.0

Somonauk…4.0

Peru…4.0

Aurora…4.0

New Lenox…3.0

Homer Glen…3.0

Manhattan…3.0

Highwood…2.5

Countryside…2.5

Chicago Ridge…2.5

Bridgeview…2.5

Mokena…2.5

Minooka…2.5

Palos Park…2.0

Oak Forest…2.0

Morris…2.0

Peotone…2.0

Lockport…2.0

Freeport…2.0

Ottawa…2.0

Park Forest 1.5

Carbon Hill…1.5