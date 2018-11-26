× 2 teens shot in Rogers Park, police say

CHICAGO — Two teenagers were shot in Rogers Park on Monday night, police said.

The victims, ages 14 and 17, were walking in the 2000 block of West Estes Avenue about 7:15 p.m. when someone inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in his right knee; the 17-year-old boy was shot in both legs. The victims were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where their conditions had stabilized.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.