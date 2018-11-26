2 teens shot in Rogers Park, police say
CHICAGO — Two teenagers were shot in Rogers Park on Monday night, police said.
The victims, ages 14 and 17, were walking in the 2000 block of West Estes Avenue about 7:15 p.m. when someone inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The 14-year-old boy was shot in his right knee; the 17-year-old boy was shot in both legs. The victims were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where their conditions had stabilized.
No one was in custody.
Detectives are investigating.
42.011539 -87.680398