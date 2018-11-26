× 2 teens shot in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO — Two teens were injured after a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Monday evening.

Police said two 17-year-old boys were standing on the corner on the 5700 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 6 p.m. when a man approached them and fired shots.

One of the teens was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center after being shot in his buttocks and abdomen. His condition stabilized. The other teen was shot in his back and chest. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

No further information was provided.