Visibilities continue to lower as snow totals increase
Heavy snow is spreading back into the Chicago Metro area this evening with many locations reporting visibilities well below one mile.
The latest totals just into the WGN Weather Center
Winnebago 6.0 inches
Wonder Lake 6.0 inches
Forreston 7.0 inches
Belvidere 6.0 inches
Rockford Southeast side 6.5 inches
Paw Paw Thundersnow
Moline 6.0 inches
Bettendorf IA 6.0 inches
Galesburg 1/2 mile visibility in heavy thundersnow wind gusts to 50 mph
Mooar IA 5.0 inches