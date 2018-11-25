× Visibilities continue to lower as snow totals increase

Heavy snow is spreading back into the Chicago Metro area this evening with many locations reporting visibilities well below one mile.

The latest totals just into the WGN Weather Center

Winnebago 6.0 inches

Wonder Lake 6.0 inches

Forreston 7.0 inches

Belvidere 6.0 inches

Rockford Southeast side 6.5 inches

Paw Paw Thundersnow

Moline 6.0 inches

Bettendorf IA 6.0 inches

Galesburg 1/2 mile visibility in heavy thundersnow wind gusts to 50 mph

Mooar IA 5.0 inches