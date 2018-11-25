Tom Skilling’s Forecast: Storm brings heavy snow, winds as Blizzard Warning in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Travel conditions will deteriorate rapidly this evening and continue overnight (Blizzard Warning in effect a good portion of the Chicago area) with north to northeast winds strengthening – gusting in excess of 45 miles per hour and heavy snow/blowing snow surging/developing over northeast Illinois, as the center of low pressure moves from St. Louis to just south of Champaign this evening and north of Indianapolis into northwest Ohio overnight. Visibility will be severely restricted and travel extremely dangerous – trees and power lines may be downed with subsequent power outages likely.

The southwest-northeast-oriented heavy snow band is projected to lay-out over the Chicago area along and north of Interstates-88 and 90.

The Monday morning commute here will be slow and treacherous – snow and winds persisting closer-in during the early-morning hours, and then gradually diminishing as the center of low pressure fades off to the east. Lake shore flooding will be likely right along and just inland of the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline.