× Snowfall increasing again across areas north and west of the city as storm’s main snow shield arrives

A northward-moving band of snow moved brought as much as 7 inches of snow to areas north of Chicago this afternoon and evening with heaviest totals near the Wisconsin state line. Snow decreased in the early evening as the band pushed north into southern Wisconsin, but now more snow is moving in from the west as the storm’s full fury begins. Visibilities are quickly lowering as the snowfall picks up with the leading edge of the heaviest snow falling in areas from Kenosha , Wisconsin to Peru, Illinois. Thundersnow is possible later this evening with intense snowfall rates up to 2 inches an hour.

Winter storm and blizzard warnings remain in effect for much of the Chicago area through early Monday morning. North-northeast winds as high as 50 mph will create whiteout conditions, especially in rural areas. The strong northeast winds will also generate huge waves on Lake Michigan resulting in lakeshore flooding.

Total snowfall should range from 6 to 13 inches north and west of the city to 2 to 4 inches well south and east of Chicago.