× Snow increasing across north and west portions of the Chicago Metro area- Visibility lowering as the snowfall increases

UPDATE: 3:25 pm

Snow has been quite heavy along and just south of the Illinois- Wisconsin state line.

The latest totals..

Cherry Valley 5.0 inches

Loves Park 3.0 inches

Woodstock 4.0 inches

Byron 4.1 inches

Stillman Valley 4.0 inches

UPDATE: 2:55 pm

McHenry, IL reports 2.5 inches of snow as of 2:45pm

2.0 inches at WTVO in Rockford

The transition from rain and sleet to snow continues across northern Illinois and north and west portions of the Chicago Metro area and as temperatures tumble toward the freezing mark, the snow is beginning to cover, not only grassy and colder surfaces, but pavements as well. Moderate to heavy snow is falling at Rockford where the temperature is just 31 degrees.

The snow will continue to increase in intensity throughout the afternoon and tonight with total accumulations as much as a foot in areas north and west of the city tapering to 2 to 4 inches in locations to the south and east of Chicago. Increasing northeast winds will cause blowing and drifting snow later tonight creating whiteout conditions, especially in rural areas north and west of the city where blizzard warnings have been posted.

Impressive snowfall totals are coming in from Iowa where the snow has been falling since early this morning…

Wellman IA 8.0 inches

Washington IA 2.0 inches

Lowden IA 2.0 inches

Bussey IA 15.0 inches

Osceola IA 16.0 inches

Knoxville IA 14.0 inches

Oskaloosa IA 15.0 inches