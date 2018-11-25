× Snow adding up western and northern portions of the area

Update 9:15PM…

Snow has increased in intensity and has shifted a little farther east and south. Several reports of 10-inches or more have been received between 8 and 9PM…including Forreston 10.0, Woodstock 10.6, Bull Valley 10.5 and Rockford 10.0.

Added reports as of 9PM…

Itasca(Cook)…2.9

Forreston(Ogle)…10.0

Elk Grove Village(Cook)…2.9

Grayslake(Lake)…4.0

St. Charles(Kane)…3.5

Lindenhurst(Lake)…7.0

Downers Grove(DuPage)…1.4

Montgomery(Kendall)…2.5

Winnebago(Winnebago)…9.0

Woodstock(McHenry)…10.6

Batavia(Kane)…3.3

DeKalb(DeKalb)…7.0

Bull Valley(McHenry)…10.5

Rockford(Winnebago)…10.0

Observations at 8PM indicated heavy snow is adding up quickly along and west of Interstate-39 and across our northern-tier counties. Greatest snow depth so far has been 9-inches reported in Polo (western Ogle County), 8-inches at Marengo in McHenry County , and Rockford reported 7-inches on the ground at 6PM, and there has been moderate snow in that area since.

Here are snow depth reports between 7 and 8:20PM…

Location-county/Snow depth (inches)

Polo(Ogle)…9.0

Elk Grove Village (Cook)…1.9

Capone (Boone)…5.0

Medinah (Cook)…1.9

Rochelle(Ogle)..7.0

Roscoe(Winnebago)…7.0

Dixon(Lee)…5.5

Batavia(Kane)…2.7

Sublette(Lee)…6.0

DeKalb(DeKalb)…6.0

North Aurora(Kane)…3.0

Marengo(McHenry)…8.0